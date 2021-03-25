On Thursday, March 25, 2021, Gary Lee Sutter, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 72.

Gary was born in Miami, Florida, on December 10, 1948. He had a career as an electrical engineer for many years with Florida Power & Light and later with Duke Power, until his retirement.

Gary will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 16 years, Gloria, and his children, Brad Dowell, Joseph Sutter, Sarah Sutter, and Jamie Redmond; his brothers, James and Wayne Sutter.

A memorial service will be held at Fairview Baptist Church in Statesville, date and time to be announced.

Memorial donations in memory of Gary can be made to the International Bipolar Foundation at ibpf.org/get-involved/donate/.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.