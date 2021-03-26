Don Junker, Sr., age 75, of Hiddenite, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021 at his home.

He was born June 14, 1945, in Alleghany County, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Robert W. Junker and June Barbagello.

He was a US Army veteran, who served during the Korean Conflict. He loved his children, grandchildren, and his furry friend, Church. His hobbies included: drag racing, old cars, body shop and mechanics, motorcycles, a true jack of all trades and master of all.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Darla Rawson Junker.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include: his daughters, Angel Gresham (Dennis) of Pekin, Indiana, Kelly Kunf (Thomas) of Taylorsville, Heather Kooser of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Sheila Kunf (John) of Taylorsville; his sons, Don “DJ” Junker, Jr. (Barbie) of Taylorsville, and Brian Junker (Elissa) of Tipton, Iowa; his grandchildren, Autumn, T.K., Jaxson, Colton, Abel, Cameron, Kaylee, Jasmine, Katie, Sophia, Mekayla, Lakota, Dalton, Logan, Kendall, Nathan, and Ryan; his great-grandchildren, Fallon, Raylee, and Zella; and his brother, Robert Junker (Carol) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

No formal services are planned at this time.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Don Junker, Sr.