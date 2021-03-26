Janie Rose Bumgarner Sprinkle, 82, of Taylorsville, stepped onto her Heavenly home on Friday morning, March 26, 2021.

Janie was born on October 27, 1938, in Alexander County, to the late Arthur Atwell and Fannie Barnes. Janie was a member of Little River Baptist Church, where she served her Lord by singing in the choir. She also enjoyed cooking, sewing quilts, and taking care of her family. During her working career, she was a sewer in the furniture industry.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sprinkle was preceded in death by her son, Steven Bumgarner; five sisters, Vivian Lackey, Shirley Watts, Nancy Walker, Hilda Mash, and Esther White; and two brothers, Wade Bumgarner and Barnes Bumgarner.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mrs. Sprinkle include her husband of 58 years, Donald Houston Sprinkle of the home; sister, Donna Rhyne and husband Chris; brother, Cainie Bumgarner and wife Pat; daughter-in-law, Cindy Bumgarner; a special friend, Sue Daniels; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Sprinkle will lie-in-state at Little River Baptist Church on Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Tanner Mundy and Rev. Jeff Chapman will officiate. Interment will be in the Little River Baptist Church Cemetery.

Jeffery Watts, Taite Mundy, P-nut White, and Thomas, Rex, Christy and Todd Bumgarner will serve as pallbearers.

The family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital @ 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Covid 19 restrictions apply to all funeral services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.