Paul “Dean” Earp of Hiddenite, 86, passed away, after a short illness, March 27, 2021 at his residence.

He was born the youngest child to the late Clete Jerome and Jennie Elizabeth Lail Earp on January 11, 1935. During his working career, he worked at the Box Factory in Taylorsville, where he retired as a supervisor after 44 years. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church from the year 1968 to present. Dean enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and listening to George Jones.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers and six sisters, a step-grandchild, Carrie Isenhour, and a step-son, Stonie Burke.

Those left to cherish memories of Dean include a wife of 33 years, Mary Walker Earp; a daughter, Judy E. Roulic (Frank); four sons, Chris Earp (Robin), Marty Earp (Robin), Wes Earp, and Berry Earp; a step-son, Dale Burke (Kim); nine grandchildren, Christy Arrowood (Aaron), Amanda Cowan (Joey), Jennie Earp, Emily Williams (Austin), Justin Earp (Lauren), Cory Earp, Dustin Burke (Shanna), Daniel Burke, and Keira Burke; 10 great-grandchildren, Austin Arrowood, Ethan Arrowood, Mayson Burke, Micah Burke, Caedyn Burke, Savannah Earp, Lainey Earp, Isabella Cowan, Elizabeth Runion, and Paisley Williams; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Monday, March 29, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., at First Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held Monday, March 29, 2021, at 3 p.m., at First Baptist Church with Rev. Taylor Pennell officiating. Burial will follow at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church at 321 West Main Avenue, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Covid 19 restrictions apply to all funeral services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

