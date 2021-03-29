Robert “Kim” James, 66, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center.

He was born July 21, 1954, in Iredell County, the son of the late Robert James and Betty Jean Shook James.

He had retired from Alexander County as a Solid Waste Enforcement Officer. He enjoyed being outside; most of all, he enjoyed his grandchildren.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jenna Katlyn Clark.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include: his wife, Judy H. James of the home; his daughter, Angela Clark (Randell) of Taylorsville; his sons, Jeremy James and Todd Isenhour (Sylvia), all of Taylorsville; his grandchildren, Colton and Sydney James, Luke Isenhour, Dakota Lail, Adam Clark, Matthew Clark, and Leah Conner (Tristan); and special friend of the family, Kelly This.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

