FOR SALE
************
COPY PAPER: Letter, legal, ledger or cut to your specifications. White and color bond paper, index and cover weight, trespass notices, envelopes. The Taylorsville Times. Phone 632-2532.
************
LABRADOODLE PUPPIES for sale. Due end of March and will be available to go home at the end of May. No shed, hypoallergenic. Contact: Kimberly Taylor. Email: [email protected] Website: highmistlabradoodles.com
************
AR-15 RIFLES & AMMO for sale. Call 704-929-9727.
************
LITTLE GIANT Revolution multi-position ladder, 300 lbs. rated, with 250 plank weight. $250. Call 828-632-4972.