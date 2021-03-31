HELP WANTED

************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

************

SET-UP & PAVING CREWS – Looking for a Self-motivated individuals. Labor Intense. MUST have valid NC driver’s license. Punctual & prepared for work daily. Health/Dental Ins. Full time. Serious Inquires Only! Contact 828-441-1009 or email [email protected]

************

The Town of Taylorsville is taking applications for Part-time summer help for the mowing season. Applications can be found on our website www.taylorsvillenc.com – please complete and send to the following email: [email protected]

************

Wanted – Experienced, First Rate Mechanics/Lube Specialists/Tire Changers for Statesville and Springs Road stores. Apply email: [email protected]