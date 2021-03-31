Kenneth “Ken” Ralph Carswell, 71, of Stony Point, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Gordon Hospice House.

He was born Sunday, April 3, 1949, in Lenawee County, Michigan, to the late Coy Robert Carswell and Billie Lee McKenzie Carswell of Scotts. Ken served in the United States Air Force, in the Vietnam War, and was a retired Police officer.

In addition to his mother, Ken is survived by his wife, Janice Kaye Griffin Carswell; two daughters, Terri Wysong of Kettering, Ohio, and Christine Carswell of Broadway; a step-daughter, Gina Baker of Kings Mountain; and a step-son, Steve Taylor of York, South Carolina.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by Chapman Funeral Home.