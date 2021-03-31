LEGAL NOTICES

************

Public Hearing

The public should please take notice that the Town Commissioners of the Town of Taylorsville will hold a public hearing on April 6, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. for the purpose of hearing citizen input regarding changing the Town Charter for the purpose of changing the official governing name of the Town Board from Town Commissioner to Town Council. All interested persons are urged to attend.

Yolanda T. Prince

Town Clerk

mar31-21c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of John Alfred Mayberry, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of March, 2021.

JOHN ALAN MAYBERRY

40 Mama Dessie Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

apr14-21p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Samuel Wayne Fowler, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of February, 2021.

ANGELA RENAE FOWLER

104 Fowler Hill Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

apr14-21p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Ellen C. Childers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 9th day of March, 2021.

JEAN W. CROPLEY

124 Windmeadow Way

Fayetteville, GA 30214

executrix

apr7-21c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Judith Ann Rao, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 9th day of March, 2021.

ROBERT GEOFFREY YOUNT, JR.

216 Hillsdale Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

apr7-21p

************

NOTICE

State of North Carolina

Alexander County

The Undersigned, Bradley Scott Boyd and Karen Lynn Boyd, having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of BARBARA RUTH BOYD, of Alexander County, North Carolina. This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations, having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before Friday, June 18, 2021, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the Undersigned.

This the 17th day of March, 2021.

Daniel G. Christian

Attorney for the Estate of Barbara Ruth Boyd

PO Box 2244

Hickory NC 28603

828-322-1105

executor

apr7-21c

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Ethel Ophelia Wellman Bennett, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 13th day of March, 2021.

VELMA PATTERSON

88 Bennett Road

Stony Point, NC 28678

administratrix

apr7-21p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

The undersigned having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Katherine M. Whitener, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before June 17, 2021, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 17th day of March, 2021.

Genelia W. Lefevers, Co-Executor

2338 40th Avenue Court, N.E.

Hickory, NC 28601

F. Martin Whitener, Co-Executor

1248 Blankenship Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Amber R. Mueggenburg, Attorney

Amber R. Mueggenburg, PLLC

Post Office Box 1268

Newton, NC 28658

executor

apr7-21c

************

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Joyce Ann Gambill, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of March, 2021.

KELLY GAMBELL CREWS

255 Cloverdale Lane

Wilkesboro, NC 28697

RUSSELL GAMBILL, JR.

3843 Sheets Gap Rd.

Millers Creek, NC 28651

executor

apr7-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Jeffrey Coleman Parsons, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of March, 2021.

ASHLEY HALL

716 McAlpin Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

apr7-21p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of William J. Griffin, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of March, 2021.

CHRISTA B. GRIFFIN

445 Telephone Exchange Road

Hickory, NC 28601

executrix

apr7-21c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Shirley Gant McAlpin, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of March, 2021.

BRYSON E. McALPIN

P.O. Box 261

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

apr7-21c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Monte Dale Sharpe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of March, 2021.

DONNA SIPE

3181 Jack Whitener Rd.

Newton, NC 28658

executrix

mar31-21p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Robert Britt Davis, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of March, 2021.

CAROLYN DAVIS

41 Homes Development Ln.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

mar31-21p

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Gaylon Blake Harrington, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of March, 2021.

EMILY LETHA ATWOOD

2024 Alspaugh Dam Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

mar31-21p

************

NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of RICHARD VANN HOLLOMAN, late of Alexander County, North Carolina; This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before June 30, 2021, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 5th day of March, 2021.

Denise Holloman Bilhorn, Executrix

ESTATE OF RICHARD VANN HOLLOMAN

PO Box 27

Hickory, NC 28603

Henry S. Morphis, Attorney

MORPHIS LAW & MEDIATION

Post Office Box 3207

Hickory, NC 28603

(828) 328-5297

executor

mar31-21p