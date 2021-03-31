LEGAL NOTICES
Public Hearing
The public should please take notice that the Town Commissioners of the Town of Taylorsville will hold a public hearing on April 6, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. for the purpose of hearing citizen input regarding changing the Town Charter for the purpose of changing the official governing name of the Town Board from Town Commissioner to Town Council. All interested persons are urged to attend.
Yolanda T. Prince
Town Clerk
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of John Alfred Mayberry, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 22nd day of March, 2021.
JOHN ALAN MAYBERRY
40 Mama Dessie Lane
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Samuel Wayne Fowler, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 26th day of February, 2021.
ANGELA RENAE FOWLER
104 Fowler Hill Road
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executrix
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Ellen C. Childers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 9th day of March, 2021.
JEAN W. CROPLEY
124 Windmeadow Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214
executrix
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Judith Ann Rao, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 9th day of March, 2021.
ROBERT GEOFFREY YOUNT, JR.
216 Hillsdale Lane
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
NOTICE
State of North Carolina
Alexander County
The Undersigned, Bradley Scott Boyd and Karen Lynn Boyd, having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of BARBARA RUTH BOYD, of Alexander County, North Carolina. This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations, having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before Friday, June 18, 2021, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the Undersigned.
This the 17th day of March, 2021.
Daniel G. Christian
Attorney for the Estate of Barbara Ruth Boyd
PO Box 2244
Hickory NC 28603
828-322-1105
executor
ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Ethel Ophelia Wellman Bennett, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 13th day of March, 2021.
VELMA PATTERSON
88 Bennett Road
Stony Point, NC 28678
administratrix
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NORTH CAROLINA
ALEXANDER COUNTY
The undersigned having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Katherine M. Whitener, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before June 17, 2021, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 17th day of March, 2021.
Genelia W. Lefevers, Co-Executor
2338 40th Avenue Court, N.E.
Hickory, NC 28601
F. Martin Whitener, Co-Executor
1248 Blankenship Road
Taylorsville, NC 28681
Amber R. Mueggenburg, Attorney
Amber R. Mueggenburg, PLLC
Post Office Box 1268
Newton, NC 28658
executor
CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE
Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Joyce Ann Gambill, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 11th day of March, 2021.
KELLY GAMBELL CREWS
255 Cloverdale Lane
Wilkesboro, NC 28697
RUSSELL GAMBILL, JR.
3843 Sheets Gap Rd.
Millers Creek, NC 28651
executor
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Jeffrey Coleman Parsons, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 10th day of March, 2021.
ASHLEY HALL
716 McAlpin Lane
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of William J. Griffin, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 11th day of March, 2021.
CHRISTA B. GRIFFIN
445 Telephone Exchange Road
Hickory, NC 28601
executrix
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Shirley Gant McAlpin, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 10th day of March, 2021.
BRYSON E. McALPIN
P.O. Box 261
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Monte Dale Sharpe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 4th day of March, 2021.
DONNA SIPE
3181 Jack Whitener Rd.
Newton, NC 28658
executrix
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Robert Britt Davis, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 8th day of March, 2021.
CAROLYN DAVIS
41 Homes Development Ln.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executrix
ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Gaylon Blake Harrington, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 3rd day of March, 2021.
EMILY LETHA ATWOOD
2024 Alspaugh Dam Rd.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
administratrix
NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF ALEXANDER
The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of RICHARD VANN HOLLOMAN, late of Alexander County, North Carolina; This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before June 30, 2021, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.
This the 5th day of March, 2021.
Denise Holloman Bilhorn, Executrix
ESTATE OF RICHARD VANN HOLLOMAN
PO Box 27
Hickory, NC 28603
Henry S. Morphis, Attorney
MORPHIS LAW & MEDIATION
Post Office Box 3207
Hickory, NC 28603
(828) 328-5297
executor
