Vaccines open to all essential workers, Group 4, on Mar. 31

Starting April 7, vaccine will be available to every adult

On March 31, North Carolina and Alexander County opened COVID-19 vaccination to all of Group 4, including all essential workers. Beginning April 7, vaccination will be open to all adults. Learn more at https://YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov.

As of Friday, March 26, the Alexander Health Department had administered a grand total of 9,833 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. For the week of March 29, the health department was scheduled to receive 600 first doses and Peoples Drug Store to receive 200 first doses.

To schedule your vaccination with the health department, visit www.alexandercountync.gov/covid or call (828) 352-7724. To schedule with Peoples Drug Store, call (828) 632-2271.

Alexander County, as of Friday, had a cumulative total of 4,080 cases of COVID-19, with 78 cases in the past 14 days and 55 cases in the past seven days. No additional deaths associated with the virus have been reported, so the total remains at 84. Alexander County has been downgraded to a “yellow” county, for significant community spread, in the state’s County Alert System. The county’s positive test rate is 3.9 percent, while the state rate is 4.3 percent.

The state relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions as of today at 5:00 p.m.; however, the mask mandate remains in effect. Everyone must wear a mask around others and in public settings. Businesses must also maintain the appropriate 6 feet of distance requirement and continue to implement other safety protocols.

Lower risk settings that can now open up to full capacity include retail businesses, child care, outdoor playgrounds, personal care businesses, and museums.

Medium risk settings that can open up to full capacity outdoors and up to 75 percent indoors include restaurants, breweries, gyms, pools, and amusement parks.

Higher risk settings that can open up to 50 percent capacity include stadiums and arenas, conference spaces, reception spaces, movie theaters, and bars.

Mass gathering limits are also increasing to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors.

Learn more at www.alexandercountync.gov/news.