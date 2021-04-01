Tonya Sturgill Daniel, 35, of Stony Point, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at her home.

Tonya was born April 5, 1985, in Burke County. She is the daughter of Patsy McCrackin Adkins and father, James Adkins of Taylorsville.

She was a stay at home Mom and was of the Christian faith. Her life was her daughter.

She was preceded in death by brother, Andrew Sturgill, and paternal grandmother, Julia Mae Sturgill.

Including her mother and father, those left to cherish and honor her memory include: her husband of 16 years, Andrew Daniel of the home; her daughter, Brianna Daniel of the home; her sons, Jackson, Quinton and Kai Daniel, all of the home; her sister, Tashawnna Adkins of Mt. Airy; her brothers, Anthony Sturgill and Jamie Adkins, both of Taylorsville; maternal grandmother, Shirley McCrackin; maternal grandfather, Mack McCrackin; mother-in-law, Linda Daniel; brother-in-law, Kevin Daniel; special friend, Momma Rose Vanorden; nieces and nephews, Andrew, Austin, Anna Leigh, Ashtynn, Arvil and Amelia Sturgill, Alexis Adkins, Owen Waters, Parker Adkins, and Ryley Brown; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Tabernacle Baptist in Stony Point. Burial will follow in the Stony Point Tabernacle Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Please follow all Covid-19 guidelines for all services.

Memorials may be made to: PDSA, 8751 Brecksville Road, Suite 150, Cleveland, OH 44141.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

