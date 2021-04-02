Edward Charles Mayberry, 66, passed away unexpectedly April 2, 2021.

He was born to Bill and Pearl Moose Mayberry on February 9, 1955. “Eddie” was of the Christian faith and was a member at Stony Point Baptist Church. He had recently been attending at Corinth Reformed Church.

Eddie retired as a prison guard for the State of NC. He was an avid cyclist, outdoorsman, and was a Senior Bear at Lenoir-Rhyne University. He enjoyed going to the beach, golfing, running, tennis, playing games, and cooking for his family. In his free time, he volunteered at the Hickory Soup Kitchen and at the Humane Society of Catawba County.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Diane Dagenhart; a brother, Craig Mayberry; and a brother-in-law, David Moose.

Those left to cherish Eddie’s memories include a daughter, Jennifer Martin; a son, Clint Mayberry (Mila); a fiancée, Kerry Shook; his mother, Pearl M. Mayberry; a sister, Judy M. Moose; three brothers, Steve Mayberry, Ricky Mayberry, and Jerry Mayberry (Bonnie); four grandchildren, Brett Martin (Felicia), Briquelle Martin, Laney Mayberry, and Lyla Mayberry; a great-grandson, Mason Martin; three special children, Trey, Abigail and Peyton Shook; and two special dogs, Jade, who passed away, and his new dog, Oliver.

Eddie will lie-in-state at Alexander Funeral Service from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday April 7, 2021, and Thursday April 8, 2021, and Friday April 9, 2021 at Stony Point Baptist Church from 2 to 3 p.m. The funeral service will be held Friday, April 9, 2021 at 3 p.m. Rev. Rick Norman and Rev. Paul Cummings will be officiating. Burial will follow in the church Cemetery.

Pallbearers are: Jeff Sharpe, Tracy King, Destry Moose, Shawn Moose, Pey-ton Shook, and Tommy Maynard.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Catawba County at 3224 20th Ave SE, Hickory, NC 28602; and the Hickory Soup Kitchen at 110 2nd St Pl SE, Hickory, NC 28602.