Eva Naomi Jenks, 93, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021 at her home.

Eva was born May 26, 1927, in Lodi, Virginia, the daughter of the late Walter Raymond Wood and Lula Mae Forrester Wood.

Eva was a long-time resident of Taylorsville. She loved her family, the Lord, and old-time country music. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace Eva.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband, Earl Ray Jenks; brothers, John Robert, Sr., Samuel Dayton, and James Earnest Wood; sisters, Bertie Jane (Pendie) Widener, Beulah Shupe, and Opal Marie Hall; children, Richard Wayne McCracken of Brevard, Robert Douglas McCracken of Frederick, Maryland, and James Roy McCracken of Brevard; and step-daughter, Marcia Loti of Long Beach, California.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include: daughters, Linda Mae Hovermale of Big Pool, Maryland, and Nancy Carol Foster of Taylorsville; brother, Tommy Wayne Wood of Clemmons; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

