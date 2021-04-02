Rosa Lee Parsons Davis, 88, of Taylorsville, formally of Clinton, passed away April 2, 2021 at her home after an extended illness.

She was born January 10, 1933, in Sampson, to the late Charlie Aycock Parsons and Essie Jackson Parsons. She attended Northside Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Rosa was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Eugene “Gene” Davis, two brothers, and three sisters.

Rosa is survived by a son, Ruben Neil Allen of Taylorsville; three daughters, Clara Allen McGraw and husband Tim of Taylorsville, Kathy Davis Smith of Hudson, Florida, and Sherry Davis Whitbeck and husband William of Burgaw; three grandchildren, Michael “Cody” Miller, Nathaniel Whitbeck, and Jessica Whitbeck; and seven great-grandchildren, Bella, Ryan, Jordan, Michael, Hunter, Walker and Jon Henry.

A memorial service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Monday, April 5, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home. Rev. Thomas Ingram will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. All CDC guidelines will be observed.

Chapman Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Rosa Davis.