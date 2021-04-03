Barbara Deal Mays, 77, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at her home.

Barbara was born October 4, 1943, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Henley Deal and Edna Loudermilk Deal Chapman.

She was a poultry farmer, loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of Liledoun Baptist Church. She enjoyed singing, traveling, and raising her flowers. She loved her family, husband, children, and grandchildren.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandchild, Ryan Mays.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include: her husband, Steve Mays; her son, Troy Mays (Lora) of Taylorsville; her daughters, Audra Mays Fincher (Richard) of Kannapolis, and Jennifer Mays Bailey (Michael) of Mooresville; her grandchildren, Kyle Mays (Tabitha), Jordan Bailey, and Alec Bailey; her great-grandchildren, Davin, Ethan, Kaylee Mays, and Adalyn Mays; her brothers, Blake Deal of Taylorsville, and Jimmy Deal of Hiddenite; and life-long friend, Rita DeJarnette.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Liledoun Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Phil Chapman will officiate. The body will lie-in-state from 3-6 p.m., Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Adams Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to: Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

The family wishes to thank her caregiver, Deb Mayes, and Alexander County Hospice for all their care shown to Barbara.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

