Carolyn Hinshaw Spivey, 63, of Hiddenite, went home to be with the Lord and celebrate Easter with Jesus on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Carolyn was born May 7, 1957, in Guilford County, the daughter of the late Charles Hinshaw and Stella Smith Henshaw.

She had worked for Alexander County DSS and formerly with American Roller Bearing. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church in Hiddenite. She enjoyed traveling and seeing the beauty of North Carolina. She loved flowers, but most of all she enjoyed her children and grandchildren.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by: sister, Gloria Butler; brothers, Wayne, Bruce and Timmy Hinshaw; and father-in-law, Derrel C. Spivey.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include: her husband of 32 years, JD Spivey also known as the Tire Man; daughters, Cheryl Marie Smith (Phil) of Randleman, Joanne Taylor (Cindy) of Tuckasegee; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Terry Basinger of Climax.

The funeral service will be at 3 p.m., Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Fairview Baptist Church. Rev. Durant Barr will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The body will lie-in-state from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Adams Funeral Home, and also 30 minutes prior to the service on Wednesday.

Memorials may be made to: Fairview Baptist Church or Hands of a Sportsman, 130 Cimmaron Circle, Kannapolis, NC 28081, [email protected] select family and friends.

