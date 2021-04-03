Wayne Kenneth Rainey, 73, of Claremont, went to be with the Lord in the early hours of April 3, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born January 16, 1948 to the late Hazel Shipman Porter and Ed Singleton. Wayne was a Veteran with the US Coast Guard and later retired from North West Drywall.

He was survived by his best friend and life partner of 29 years, Elaine Funchess of the home; and children, Christopher Rainey of Taylorsville, Andrea McKinney of Spruce Pine, Misty Evans of Burnsville, Jessica Hutto of Vanceboro, Krista Rainey of Spruce Pine, Reginald Funchess of Salisbury, Katie Funchess of Shelby, Chance Rainey of Spruce Pine, and Rebecca Funchess of Claremont.

Wayne has requested no public services be held, he insisted on a personal service with family.

All donations may be made to Hospice of Catawba County in honor of Wayne.

