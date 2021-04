Juan Pedro Escojido, 68, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at his home.

Juan was born August 1, 1952, in Edcouch, Texas, the son of Delfino Escojido and Maria De Jesus Martinez. He was a veteran and worked in the construction industry.

Those left to honor his memory include his sisters, Rosa Maria Escojido of Buxton, and Alicia Escojido of McAllen, Texas.

No services are planned.

