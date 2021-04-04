Martha Gwaltney, 77, of Hiddenite, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 at her home.

Martha was born March 3, 1944, in Wilkes County, the daughter of the late Roy Gardner and Noba Moore Gardner. After the loss of her mother, she and her sister, Mary, were adopted by her loving aunt and uncle, Ethel and Lloyd Queen, who raised them as their own.

She was a homemaker and a member of Hiddenite Baptist Church. She had a deep love for children. She also loved gardening, cooking, canning, sewing, and making quilts. One of her greatest joys in life was cooking for her family and friends.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by: her sisters, Rosa Mayberry, Flora Mae Henderson, and five more half-siblings; and her special friend, Gordon Atkinson.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include: her daughter, Debra Gwaltney Watts of Taylorsville; her son, Daniel Gwaltney (Molly) of Taylorsville; her grandchildren, Katie Steele (Derek), Lindsey Smeeks (Chase), Anthony Gwaltney (Kelsey), Andrew Gwaltney, Taylor Gwaltney, and Luke Gwaltney; her great-grandchildren, Laney and Jackson Steele, Chandler Smeeks, and Damien Gwaltney; her sister, Mary Davis of Union Grove; her half-sisters, Carolyn Capps and Wanda Russ; and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 9, 2021 at Hiddenite Baptist Church. Dr. Bobby Henderson and Rev. Zack Deal will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hiddenite Cemetery. The body will lie-in-state from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home.

Please follow all Covid-19 guidelines for all services.

Memorials may be made to: Iredell Hospice and Palliative Care, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625; or Hiddenite Baptist Church.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

