Beverly Bavis Scott By Editor | April 5, 2021 | 0 Beverly Bavis Scott, 93, of Wilkesboro, passed away at Willowbrook Rehabilitation Center on Monday, April 5, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by Chapman Funeral Home.