Helen Louise Howard Reavis, 83, of Statesville, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 at Iredell Memorial Hospital following an extended illness.

She was born Friday, December 3, 1937, in Iredell County, to the late Albert Alexander Howard and Flosse Mae Meadows Howard.

Helen is survived by her husband of 63 years, “Bob” William Frank Reavis Sr. of the home; and two sons, “Bill” William Frank Reavis Jr. and Tim Reavis, both of Statesville.

A graveside service will be conducted at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 7, 2021 in the Reavis Family Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. All CDC guidelines will be observed.

