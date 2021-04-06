Harlan G. Rector, 49, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at his home.

Harlan was born November 10, 1971, in Chester, Pennsylvania, the son of Mary Jo Potter Rector and the late Grady Rector.

He worked as a glass installer and was of the Christian faith. He loved going fishing and loved anything outdoors.

In addition to his mother, those left to cherish and honor his memory include: his daughters, Tiffany Danielle Rector of Taylorsville, Kristi Rector McKinney (Nathaniel) of Catawba County, and Haley Marie Rector of Taylorsville; his son, Harlan Derek Rector of Taylorsville; his grandchildren, Raeleigh Jayde Betzina, Bryson Lee Nelson, and Brantley Scotty McKinney; also several siblings survive, and other family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

