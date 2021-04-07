LEGAL NOTICES

************

ADMINISTRATOR CTA NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator CTA of the estate of Jackie Coleman Murphy, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of March, 2021.

JIL L. YORK

208 S. Green St.

Morganton, NC 28655

The Law Offices of John W. Alexander

208 S Green St.

Morganton, NC 28655

administrator

apr28-21c

CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators of the estate of Linda Scott Miller, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of April, 2021.

MELANIE TOOTHMAN CURTIS

623 Marshall Street

Mt. Airy, NC 27030

CARLA BETH TOOTHMAN

558 Telephone Exchange Rd.

Hickory, NC 28601

administrator

apr28-21p

ALEXANDER COUNTY GOLDEN LEAF FOUNDATION (GLF)

ALEXANDER INDUSTRIAL WASTEWATER PROJECT

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ)

ENGINEERING SERVICES

Alexander County has applied for a Golden LEAF Foundation (GLF) Grant to expand an existing wastewater system in the Alexander Industrial Park. The project includes the installation of approximately 876 LF of 8 inch gravity sewer, installation of four manholes, installation of a 4 inch service line and a six inch service line. The project will also include one stream crossing. The County is seeking professional engineering services to, design, permit approval, bidding, construction inspection and contract administration through the final certification on the project.

Qualifications should be submitted via e-mail by 2:00 pm on Friday, April 23, 2021. Interested firms must submit qualifications to Economic Development Director David Icenhour at [email protected] Alternate submission methods can be accommodated as necessary. Please limit your proposals to 15 typewritten pages.

In addition to qualifications, the submittal should include labor rates by category including overhead and profit, travel costs, and should list reimbursable expenses not covered by overhead. Alexander County reserves the right to accept a firm that is most advantageous to the County. Selection will be made based on evaluation factors of past performance, experience with the project type and funding requirements, professional personnel, experience and availability. Awards will be made to the responsible/qualified firm whose qualifications are most advantageous to the program.

Information concerning the project along with scheduling site inspections (should your firm desire) may be obtained from David Icenhour, 828-352-7755.

The County is an Equal Opportunity Employer, promotes Fair Housing practices and encourages small, minority and female-owned businesses to submit qualifications.

apr7-21c

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Frances Haynes Campbell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of April, 2021.

HAYNES D. CAMPBELL

906 Medlin Dr.

Cary, NC 27511

executor

apr28-21p

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of KAREN ARNDT MCCLURE, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, the undersigned do hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned at 185 Kimel Park Drive, Suite 200, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27103, on or before July 8, 2021 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms, and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This seventh day of April 2021.

Megan M. McClure & Tamra Arndt

Co-Executors of the Estate of

KAREN ARNDT MCCLURE

Robert D. Hinshaw, Esq.

185 Kimel Park Drive, Suite 200

Winston-Salem, NC 27103

executor

apr28-21c

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of David Earl Clarke, Sr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of April 5, 2021.

MATTHEW CLARKE

2103 N. Thomas Ave.

Newton, NC 28658

executor

apr28-21p

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Joel C. Harbinson and Michael Millsaps, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Co-Executors of the Estate of John Mark Harbinson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 6th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 7th day of April, 2021.

Joel C. Harbinson and Michael Millsaps

c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

70 East Main Ave.

P.O. Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681

(828)632-4264

executor

apr28-21c

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON CONDITIONAL USE CASE #21-1

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that on Monday, April 12th, 2021, at 6pm the Alexander County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing for the purpose of considering Conditional Use Permit Application 21-4.

Conditional Use 21-4 is for 30.82 acres owned by Barretts Mountain Gun Club, being located on Melvin Teague Road and otherwise known as TaxPIN#3729-61-4550. The applicants, Shawn & Rebecca Welch, wish to construct a Recreational Vehicle Park on the property.

The Alexander County Commissioners may choose to either approve, deny or continue the hearing to gather more evidence if necessary.

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 151 W. Main Ave. Suite 7, Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Seth Harris, Zoning Administrator

apr7-21c

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Gladys Ruth Daniels Lackey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of April, 2021.

DEWANA LACKEY HOWELL

622 Willie McLeod Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

apr28-21p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of James William Doris, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 31st day of March, 2021.

ALAN WOODWARD

6297 Pine Ridge Ct.

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

apr28-21p

CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators of the estate of Jennis McArthur Mitchell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of March, 2021.

TANYA MITCHELL SMITH

84 Adams Lane

Hiddenite, NC 28636

ELLEN J. DURMIRE

361 Patterson Road

Hiddenite, NC 28636

administrator

apr28-21p

Notification to Private Schools

In accordance with No Child Left Behind and Individuals with Disabilities Education Act regulations, Alexander County Schools seeks all Private Schools to be included in a consultation regarding services for Exceptional Children and all Federal Programs including Title I – Improving the Education of the Disadvantaged Program for the 2021-2022 school year. The local efforts to identify children and youth are part of a concentrated statewide effort to find children who need special help which they are not currently receiving. Project Child Find is also an endeavor to inform parent(s) and/or guardian(s) of these children about the services available from their local school systems and other state and community agencies.

Alexander County Schools has scheduled a Zoom/phone conference with Private School Directors’ to discuss efforts that need to be made in identifying students with learning disabilities or that may be entitled to federal funds on April 16, 2021 at 2:30 pm. Please contact Dr. Robyn Helton at 828-632-7001 ext. 218 if you are interested in attending.

The Exceptional Children Department and Federal Programs seek to identify all children in Alexander County who qualify for Exceptional Children Services or Title I Funds. If you have questions regarding the eligibility of your child or wish to be included in the 2021-2022 school year regarding services for private schools, please contact Dr. Robyn Helton, Director of Exceptional Children and Federal Programs for Alexander County Schools at (828) 632-7001.

apr7-21c

Public Notice

The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA-Part B, Public Law 108.446) Project and the Title I Plan – Improving the Education of the Disadvantaged Program are presently being amended. The Project describes the special education programs that Alexander County Schools proposes for Federal funding for the 2021-2022 school year. Title I funds provide financial assistance to schools with high numbers or percentages of economically disadvantaged children to help ensure that all children meet challenging State academic content and student academic achievement standards. Interested persons are encouraged to review the amendments to the EC Project and Title I Plan. Comments concerning the implementation of special education and use of Title I funds will be accepted. All comments will be considered prior to submission of the amended projects to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction in Raleigh, North Carolina. The IDEA-Part B Project and Title I Plan are open to the public for review and comments between May 3-17, 2021. Please contact Dr. Robyn Helton, Executive Director of Exceptional Children and Federal Programs at 828-632-7001 ext. 218 for further information.

apr7-21c

Public Notice

Alexander County Schools will destroy all Exceptional Children’s records five years after the student has exited because he/she has reached his or her twenty-second birthday, has graduated, or completed his or her course of study.

Parents, guardians, surrogate parents, and/or students themselves may obtain additional information and/or their special education records by writing to:

Dr. Robyn Helton

Alexander County Schools

700 Liledoun Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Please make this request by May 3rd, 2021. If your child was classified as an exceptional child, you may need a copy of the evaluation and placement records for Social Security benefits or other purposes including any legal proceedings that may arise in the future.

Legal guardians will need to present the appropriate documentation to obtain the special education records. Former students and legal guardians will need to present a picture ID (i.e. driver’s license), and sign a form stating they have received the records.

apr7-21c

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Vicki Gates Stathes, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of March, 2021.

STACY WOLK

120 Ashley Lane

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

apr21-21p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Blenda Millsaps Beaver, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of March, 2021.

HAROLD EVAN BEAVER

357 Hopewell Church Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

executor

apr21-21p

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Jettie Lee Millsaps, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of March, 2021.

EDWARD A. MILLSAPS, JR.

611 Berea Church Quincy Road

Hiddenite, NC 28636

CHARLES E. MILLSAPS

731 Berea Church Quincy Road

Hiddenite, NC 28636

executor

apr21-21c

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Judith Ann Abbondandolo, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 24th day of March, 2021.

CLEMENT PETER ABBONDANDOLO

5396 N. Hickory Tree Way

Boise, ID 83713

JARED E. STONE

Attorney

1835 Davie Avenue

Ste. 415

Statesville NC 28677

704.380.4893

executor

apr21-21c

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of John Alfred Mayberry, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of March, 2021.

JOHN ALAN MAYBERRY

40 Mama Dessie Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

apr14-21p

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Samuel Wayne Fowler, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of February, 2021.

ANGELA RENAE FOWLER

104 Fowler Hill Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

apr14-21p

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Ellen C. Childers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 9th day of March, 2021.

JEAN W. CROPLEY

124 Windmeadow Way

Fayetteville, GA 30214

executrix

apr7-21c

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Judith Ann Rao, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 9th day of March, 2021.

ROBERT GEOFFREY YOUNT, JR.

216 Hillsdale Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

apr7-21p

NOTICE

State of North Carolina

Alexander County

The Undersigned, Bradley Scott Boyd and Karen Lynn Boyd, having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of BARBARA RUTH BOYD, of Alexander County, North Carolina. This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations, having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before Friday, June 18, 2021, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the Undersigned.

This the 17th day of March, 2021.

Daniel G. Christian

Attorney for the Estate of Barbara Ruth Boyd

PO Box 2244

Hickory NC 28603

828-322-1105

executor

apr7-21c

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Ethel Ophelia Wellman Bennett, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 13th day of March, 2021.

VELMA PATTERSON

88 Bennett Road

Stony Point, NC 28678

administratrix

apr7-21p

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

The undersigned having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Katherine M. Whitener, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before June 17, 2021, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 17th day of March, 2021.

Genelia W. Lefevers, Co-Executor

2338 40th Avenue Court, N.E.

Hickory, NC 28601

F. Martin Whitener, Co-Executor

1248 Blankenship Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Amber R. Mueggenburg, Attorney

Amber R. Mueggenburg, PLLC

Post Office Box 1268

Newton, NC 28658

executor

apr7-21c

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Joyce Ann Gambill, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of March, 2021.

KELLY GAMBELL CREWS

255 Cloverdale Lane

Wilkesboro, NC 28697

RUSSELL GAMBILL, JR.

3843 Sheets Gap Rd.

Millers Creek, NC 28651

executor

apr7-21p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Jeffrey Coleman Parsons, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of March, 2021.

ASHLEY HALL

716 McAlpin Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

apr7-21p

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of William J. Griffin, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of March, 2021.

CHRISTA B. GRIFFIN

445 Telephone Exchange Road

Hickory, NC 28601

executrix

apr7-21c

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Shirley Gant McAlpin, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of June, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of March, 2021.

BRYSON E. McALPIN

P.O. Box 261

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

apr7-21c