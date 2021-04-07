Two people shot, several arrested in April 6 incident

A shooting north of Taylorsville left two people injured with gunshot wounds and multiple arrests have been made, Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said Tuesday evening, April 6. The incident occurred on Taylor Ridge Road, off Old Wilkesboro Road.

One person was shot in the stomach and was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital. The other gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital.

More details are expected to be released on Thursday, April 8, Sheriff Bowman said Wednesday.