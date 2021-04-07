Vaccines open to all age 16+

As of Thursday, April 1, the Alexander County Health Department had administered more than 10,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is currently available to everyone in Group 4, including all essential workers. Beginning Wednesday, April 7, the vaccine will be available to everyone age 16 and older. Learn more at https://YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov.

The health department has more than 400 first doses available for the week of April 5, and is scheduling appointments for Group 4 and Group 5. The waiting list is dwindling, so if you want to get vaccinated, now is the time. To schedule your vaccination with the health department, visit www.alexandercountync.gov/covid or call (828) 352-7724.

As of April 1, Alexander County has a cumulative total of 4,165 cases of COVID-19, with 145 cases in the last 14 days and 90 cases in the last seven (7) days. Sadly, there have been 85 deaths associated with the virus. Alexander County has been downgraded to a “yellow” county, for significant community spread, in the state’s County Alert System. The county’s positive test rate is 5.3 percent, while the state rate is 4.4 percent.

On March 26, the Governor announced relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, but please remember that the state’s mask mandate remains in effect. Businesses must also maintain the appropriate 6 feet of distance requirement and continue to implement other safety protocols. Mass gathering limits are now 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors. See a complete list of the most recent changes.

Across the state, there have been declines in cases among older adults, but there has been an increase in cases and hospitalizations among those ages 18 to 49 over the past two (2) weeks.

As more people have the opportunity to get vaccinated, citizens are encouraged by local government to continue practicing the appropriate safety measures to help us get through this pandemic and return to a sense of normalcy, sooner rather than later.

To date, the state has administered over 5.2 million doses; 39 percent of those 18 and up are at least partially vaccinated, and 26 percent of those 18 and up have been fully vaccinated.