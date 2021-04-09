| logout
Commissioners propose changing school board election to partisan
The following notice of Public Hearing was published recently in The Times:
The public will hereby take notice that the Alexander County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing on April 12, 2021, at 6:00 PM in Room 103 of the CVCC / Alexander Center in Taylorsville, North Carolina. The purpose of the hearing is to receive public feedback on a proposal to request the NC General Assembly for a Local Act changing the election method of the Alexander County Board of Education from nonpartisan to partisan while retaining school district representation.
The proposed resolution is available for public inspection in the office of the Clerk to the Board / County Administration Office (621 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, NC) between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM Monday through Friday. For more information or to sign up to speak during the public hearing, call (828) 632-9332.
Jamie M. Starnes
Clerk to the Board
Alexander County