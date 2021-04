Commissioners propose changing school board election to partisan

The public will hereby take notice that the Alexander County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing on April 12, 2021, at 6:00 PM in Room 103 of the CVCC / Alexander Center in Taylorsville, North Carolina. The purpose of the hearing is to receive public feedback on a proposal to request the NC General Assembly for a Local Act changing the election method of the Alexander County Board of Education from nonpartisan to partisan while retaining school district representation.