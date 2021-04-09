Judy Marlene Fink Taylor, 70, of Statesville, passed away Friday, April 9, at Gordon Hospice of Statesville.

She was born Friday, May 5, 1950, in Iredell County, to the late Billy McRay Fink and Mable Kathleen Barnette Fink.

She is survived by a son, Jamie McRay Ball, and daughter, Genia Sprinkle, both of Statesville.

A graveside service for immediate friends and family will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 16, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Gardens. There will be no formal visitation.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the family of Judy Taylor.