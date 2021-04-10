Colleen Miller Hammer, 90, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at her home.

Colleen was born June 4, 1930, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Earl Miller and Elsie Sloope Miller.

She was a homemaker and a member of Reformation Lutheran Church. She was a loving grandmother, avid shopper, and River Rook Club Member. She loved her dog, Daisy.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Floyd Hammer; her granddaughter, Jamey Hammer; her sister, Marylee Hope; and brothers-in-law, Herman Shook, Bill Hope, and Joe Teague.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughter, Janet Hammer Mitchell (Donald) of Taylorsville; her son, Ken Alton Hammer of Taylorsville; her grandchildren, Josh Mitchell (Melinda) of Taylorsville, and Noah Mitchell of Granite Falls; her great-grandchildren, River Mitchell and Xander Queen; and her sisters, Mildred Teague (Mickie) and Rachel Shook.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Reformation Lutheran Church. Rev. Craig Sigmon will officiate. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Please follow all Covid-19 guidelines at all services.

Memorials may be made to Reformation Lutheran Church, 443 West Main Avenue, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

