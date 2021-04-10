Walter Ferd Branch, 86, of Hickory, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at his residence.

He was born April 5, 1935, in Caldwell County, to the late Milton Gragg and Mae Branch.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Revonda Anne Winkler Branch; and his third wife, Rebecca Sue Barlowe Branch.

Mr. Branch was retired from Branch Logging, where he was owner/operator. His favorite memories were living in Collettsville, in Caldwell County, where he was born and raised. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, and living off the land.

Survivors include his former wife, Blanch Ham of Lenoir; three sons, Thomas Branch and wife Anita of Lenoir, Ernie Branch of Granite Falls, and Lee Branch and wife Lori of Taylorsville; a daughter, Susan Branch of Hickory; seven grandchildren, Joy Huffman and husband John of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Jessie Branch, Daniel Kirby, Nichole Bolick, and Christopher Branch, all of Lenoir, Jordan Branch of Winston-Salem, and Joshua Branch and wife Arianne of Taylorsville; and six great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at Blue Ridge Memorial Park, conducted by Rev. David Blythe. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to extend a special thank you and heartfelt gratitude to special friend, Tracy Brown, for the many hours he gave to helping care for Walter.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, 1702 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699.

