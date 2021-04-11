Rachel Shook Brown, 93, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Rachel was born May 18, 1927, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Charlie Monroe Shook and Lou Ella Dagenhart Shook.

She was a homemaker and a member of Sulpher Springs Baptist Church. She loved to travel and she especially enjoyed taking care of her family. She loved her garden also.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Joe Brown; her son, Rex Daniel Brown; her sister, Maybelle Shook Grant; and her brothers, Ed, Ernest, Garland, Paul and Clyde Shook.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughter, Helen Brown Carrigan and fiancé Dennis Barnes of Taylorsville; her daughter-in-law, Teresa Pennell Brown; her son, Kenneth Larry Brown and wife Joyce of Taylorsville; her granddaughter, Taylor Brooke Carrigan and Seth Watts; her grandsons, Joseph Larry Brown and Jonathan Lynn Brown; special nieces, Linda Bowman, Kathleen Looper, and Arlene Minton; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. James Safriet will officiate. The body will lie in-state from 3-6 p.m., Tuesday, April 13, 2021, and also from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home.

Pallbearers include Joseph and Jonathan Brown, Jordan Brown, Andy and Will Watts, and Dennis Barnes.

Please follow all Covid-19 guidelines for all services.

Memorials may be made to American Heart Association or to Taylorsville Rescue Squad.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

