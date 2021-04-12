Lester Lee Shumaker, 82, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday evening, April 12, 2021.

Lester was born on May 6, 1938, in Iredell County, to the late Virgil Ray and Mettie Jordan Shumaker. He was a member of Concord Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and working jigsaw puzzles. During his working career, Lester was a bandsaw operator in the furniture industry.

In addition to his parents, Lester was preceded in death by two brothers, Ray and Wilbert Shumaker, and a sister, Eula Kay Hartness.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mr. Shumaker include his wife of 62 years, Margaret Ann Clary Shumaker; two sons, Danny Shumaker (Donna M.) and Mark Shumaker (Gail); a grandson, Danny Shumaker, Jr. (Dedra); and a great-granddaughter, Leah Shumaker.

A graveside service for Mr. Shumaker will be conducted on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in the Concord Baptist Church Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. Rev. Tony Dyson will officiate.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Gordon Hospice House @ 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all funeral services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

