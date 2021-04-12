Marlene Bowman, 83, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021, at Trinity Ridge in Mt. View.

Marlene was born June 29, 1937, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Graydon Bowman and Zelda Icenhour Bowman.

She was a homemaker and attended Smyrna Baptist Church. She loved her flowers and being with her husband.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband of 64 years, Garvin Bowman of the home; her brother, Boyce Bowman of Catawba County; a niece; a nephew; and several other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Smyrna Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Mitch King will officiate.

