Deceased man found in burning home identified

Updated April 14, 2021, 5:23 p.m.

Authorities have identified the deceased man who was found in a burning home last week.

Alexander County 911 Communications received a call at approximately 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7, in regard to an explosion and/or fire at a mobile home on Ervin Lane in Hiddenite. Upon arrival, Hiddenite Fire Department members found a mobile home fully engulfed by flames. Alexander County Fire Marshal Mark Earle said there was one fatality as a result of the fire. Alexander County Sheriff’s Office identified the man on Tuesday as Jeffrey Bebber, age 31.

Earle said there was no indication of an explosion, but said the mobile home is a total loss. Investigators worked to determine the cause of the blaze and to identify the deceased person. The ongoing investigation involves the State Bureau of Investigation, NC Office of State Fire Marshal Arson Investigation Unit, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, and Alexander County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Those responding to the fire include Hiddenite Fire Department, Stony Point Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary, Taylorsville Fire Department, Alexander County Fire Marshal’s Office, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Alexander County EMS, Alexander Rescue Squad, and Alexander County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).