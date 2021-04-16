Destiny’s Exclusive Shop opens in downtown Taylorsville

Owner Faith Frye invites the public to visit her new women’s apparel store, Destiny’s Exclusive Shop, located at 124 Main Avenue Drive in downtown Taylorsville.

A ribbon cutting is planned on Saturday, May 1, at 12:00 noon to celebrate the grand opening of downtown’s newest women’s clothing boutique. The store will be open until 6:00 p.m. featuring door prizes and special treats throughout the day. The public is invited to attend.

Destiny’s Exclusive Shop offers high-quality women’s clothing in a wide variety of styles. Whether you are looking for something professional and serious, or casual and fun, Destiny’s has something to match each individual personal style.

“Taylorsville is my hometown. For more than a year, I did everything online out of my basement. I wasn’t really looking to open a brick & mortar store, yet I came across this opportunity in downtown Taylorsville only five minutes from my home,” Frye said. “We all want to see Taylorsville and Alexander County grow, and I want to be a part of that growth.”

Frye is a 2015 graduate of Alexander Central High School. Her online skills, fashion savvy, and entrepreneurial spirit gave her the courage to open her own business in Alexander County.

“My online customers love coming into the store and trying on clothes and shoes to be sure they get the right fit and style,” Frye said. “Destiny’s Exclusive Shop takes pride in helping our customers look and feel their best for any occasion.”

The summer hours for Destiny’s Exclusive Shop are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

For more information, visit www.destinys-exclusive-shop.com or www.facebook.com/DestinysExclusiveShop, or call 828-352-9801.