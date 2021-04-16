Elizabeth Ann McLain, 81, of Hiddenite, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

She was born August 5, 1939, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Jesse Lee Davis and Mary Angeline Looper Davis.

She was a farmer, worked at Salem Sloan Daycare as a teacher, and had also worked at Broyhill Furniture. She was a charter member of Berea Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher, choir member, and director of children’s choir. She loved children and enjoyed teaching them to sing. She loved to cook, bake cakes, loved her garden, and enjoyed photography.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Donald Hugh “Bud” McLain; her sister, Mary Jane Davis Mitchell; and her brother, James Lee “Jimmy” Davis.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her sons, Marcus Craig McLain (Lisa), and Jesse Michael McLain, all of Hiddenite, Andrew Donald McLain (Jennifer) of Claremont, and David John McLain (Melissa) of Virginia; her grandchildren, Melinda Ann Severt (Chris) of Hiddenite, Megan Alisha McLain and fiancé Josh Kelsoe of Hickory, Matthew Kyle McLain of Boone, Myles Bradley McLain of Taylorsville, Jacob Andrew McLain of Claremont, Evan Thomas McLain of Claremont, and McKenzie Kristin McLain, Espn Luke McLain, and Taylor Leia McLain, all of Virginia; her great-grandchild, Sawyer Mason Severt; her sister, Margaret Davis Millsaps (Clint); special caregiver, Penny Harris; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Berea Baptist Church Cemetery. Dr. Sheridan Staton will officiate. The body will lie in-state from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Berea Baptist Church, 350 King Sprinkle Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Elizabeth Ann McLain.