Darlene Clark Crisp, 68, of Mooresville, passed away on April 17, 2021.

She was born on July 27, 1952, in Taylorsville, to the late William and Opal Douglas Clark.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Buford Edward Douglas.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Joey Crisp; daughters, Laura Ketchie (Vincent) and Cristin Crisp-Finley (Joseph); grandchildren, Jesse Ketchie, Laura, Annalise, and Joseph Finley; and a sister, Brenda J. Clarke.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Marvin United Methodist Church Cemetery (Union Cemetery) officiated by Rev. Dr. Christopher Fitzgerald. A receiving of friends will be held prior to the graveside service, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., at Marvin United Methodist Church, Stony Point.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 575 Brawley School Rd, Mooresville, NC 28117; or Marvin United Methodist Church, 671 Marvin Church Ct, Stony Point, NC 28678.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Crisp Family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.