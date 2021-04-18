On April 18, 2021, Roger A. St. Clair left this earthly world to join his Savior. He spent four decades at Sipe Lumber Company.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mr. St. Clair include his wife of 51 years, Sheila Smith St. Clair of the home; his mother, Joyce St. Clair; three daughters, Vivian Carver of Hiddenite, Misty Kiss of Taylorsville, and Tracy Estes; two brothers, Randy St. Clair and Hal St. Clair; and a sister, Pamela StClair, all of the Sugar Loaf area.

Visitation for the St. Clair Family will be conducted on Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. No funeral services are planned at this time. Inurnment will be with the family.

Covid 19 restrictions apply to all funeral services.

