Brenda Duncan By Editor | April 19, 2021 | 0 Brenda Duncan, 76, of Stony Point, passed away April 19, 2021, at the home. Services are incomplete at this time. Chapman Funeral Home will be handling the services for the Brenda Duncan Family. Posted in Obituaries