Mildred L. Murdock, 93, of Hiddenite, got her angel wings on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House, in Statesville, after a long bout with cancer.

Mildred was like a mother hen to her family, she took care of her parents as they aged, canned foods, and baked delicious apple pies. She worked at Jansen Manufacturing where she was a professional seamstress. Mildred worked as a seamstress most of her life. She was a lifetime member of Liberty United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John A Murdock and Martha Warren Murdock; and brothers, Clyde Murdock and Kel Murdock.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory are her sister, Dean Pennell of the old home place in Hiddenite; brothers, Troy Murdock of Kannapolis, and Zane Murdock and wife Geleda of Taylorsville; nine nieces; 12 nephews; and several other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers include Roger Pennell, Bradley Watson, Donnie Pennell, Brent Lackey, Curtis Pennell, and Eric Murdock.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., April 23, 2021, at Liberty United Methodist Cemetery in Hiddenite.

