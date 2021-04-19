One arrested in knife attack

A Taylorsville man is facing an assault charge after a person was attacked in Hiddenite on Sunday, April 18, according to Sheriff Chris Bowman.

On Sunday, April 18, 2021 at approximately 4:45 PM, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to an assault involving a knife. Officers responded to a residence located on Hill River Rd. in the Hiddenite Community of Alexander County. Upon arrival, contact was made with the victim, who had a laceration to the neck area. The victim, whose name was not released, sought treatment at a local medical facility.

Officers on scene continued their investigation and discovered that Christopher James Sturgill, W/M, age 21 of Taylorsville was the suspect. Sturgill had fled from the residence before officers arrived on scene.

Warrants were drawn on Sturgill, and he was located a short time later. Sturgill was arrested and charged with Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill or Inflict Serious Injury. Sturgill was also served with a warrant for Failure to Appear.

Sturgill was placed under a $51,000 secured bond with a first appearance date of Monday, April 19, 2021, in Alexander County District Court.