Vicki Ann Munday, 59, of Taylorsville, after a period of declining health, passed away on Monday afternoon, April 19, 2021, at Iredell Health System in Statesville.

Vicki was born September 2, 1961, in Alexander County, to the late William Frank and Audrey Clanton Munday. Vicki was a member of Three Forks Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish the memories of Ms. Munday include a sister, Rebecca Lackey, and a brother, Charles Munday.

A funeral service for Ms. Munday will be conducted at Alexander Funeral Service on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. The body will lie in-state one hour prior to the service. Dr. Carson Moseley will officiate. Burial will follow in the Three Forks Baptist Church Cemetery.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all funeral services.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.