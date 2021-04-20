Medicaid beneficiaries reminded to enroll in NC Medicaid Managed Care by May 14

Virtual outreach events being offered to provide more information

In Alexander County, there are 5,473 people who will transition to NC Medicaid Managed Care on July 1. Since open enrollment began on March 15, only 240 people (4.39 percent) have enrolled in the new program to select the appropriate health plan for them.

The deadline for open enrollment is May 14. Anyone who does not self-enroll during this time will be auto-enrolled between May 15 and June 30.

Most current Medicaid clients should have received enrollment packets in the mail to help explain the process and to direct them to choose a health plan. Some people will remain in the current fee-for-service program (now called NC Medicaid Direct), and will not receive a letter.

The Alexander County Department of Social Services (DSS) urges local Medicaid recipients to enroll before the May 14 deadline to ensure they receive the appropriate health plan.

A series of virtual outreach events are scheduled to assist Medicaid beneficiaries with choosing the best health plan.

• April 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (https://maximus.zoom.us/j/97730608340 or call 888-475-4499, webinar ID 977 3060 8340)

• April 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (https://maximus.zoom.us/j/96259032846 or call 888-475-4499, webinar ID 962 5903 2846)

• April 22 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. (https://maximus.zoom.us/j/91830348340 or call 888-475-4499, webinar ID 918 3034 8340). Additional outreach events will be announced in the near future.

For more information about NC Medicaid Managed Care, visit www.ncmedicaidplans.gov or call the toll-free help line at 1-833-870-5500 to speak with an enrollment specialist. During open enrollment, the call center will be open seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.