HELP WANTED

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

SET-UP & PAVING CREWS – Looking for a Self-motivated individuals. Labor Intense. MUST have valid NC driver’s license. Punctual & prepared for work daily. Health/Dental Ins. Full time. Serious Inquires Only! Contact 828-441-1009 or email [email protected]

Wanted – Experienced, First Rate Mechanics/Lube Specialists/Tire Changers for Statesville and Springs Road stores. Apply email: [email protected]

NEEDED IMMEDIATELY – vinyl siding installer. Also need someone to call paint and clean up. Pay starting at $12 if unexperienced, more for experienced workers. Call 828-758-0694 between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Leave message we will return your call.

DRIVER NEEDED to run Midwest, and some Penn., pays 25% of the gross. Need 2 years CDL experience. Home most weekends. Call Karen at 336-902-5597.