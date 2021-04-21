LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REZONING CASE #21-2

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that on Thursday, May 6th, 2021, at 7 pm in the Main Conference Room of the Alexander County Services Center (151 West Main Ave.) the Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing for the purpose of considering a Rezoning Case #21-2.

Rezoning Application #21-2 is for 10.45 acres owned by RCSI Properties Inc (Royal Comfort Seating). The owner is requesting the property to be rezoned from RA-20(Residential-Agricultural) to L-I (Light Industrial) in order to construct a 37,500sqft building for manufacturing and storage.

The Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission will make a recommendation to the Alexander County Commissioners to either approve or deny this request.

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 151 West Main Ave., Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Seth Harris, Zoning Administrator

apr28-21

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Irene Marie Shedrow, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 19th day of April, 2021.

FRANK A. LALONE

485 NC Hwy. 16 N.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

may12-21p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Mary Jane Lacey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 16th day of April, 2021.

CONNIE LACEY

1032 Lucky Lane

Hamptonville, NC 27020

executor

may12-21p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Cynthia Morrison Guy, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 19th day of April, 2021.

MARK GUY

130 Kerri Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

may12-21p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Goldie Barnes Harrington, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 14th day of April, 2021.

BEVERLY H. JOHNSON

115 Weeping Cherry Ln.

Statesville, NC 28681

executor

may12-21p

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Denise Dianne Drum, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of April, 2021.

DIANNE JOYNER DRUM

132 Glenn Drum Farm Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

may12-21p

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Bobby Ray Barnes, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 13th day of April, 2021.

CHAD LEE BARNES

902 College Ave.

Lenoir, NC 28645

administrator

may12-21p

ADMINISTRATOR CTA NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator CTA of the estate of Arbutus Wagoner Bard, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of April, 2021.

JASON ALEXANDER BARD

1415 Holshouser Rd.

Rockwell, NC 28138

administrator

may12-21p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Betty Stanley Petree, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 13th day of April, 2021.

DONALD GREGORY PETREE

98 Beth Eden Est. Ln.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

may5-21p

CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators of the estate of Clifford Romillis Phillips, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of August, 2019

KEISHA WALKER

1313 East Maiden Rd.

Maiden, NC 28650

JESSICA LAW

871 Sam Hefner Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

may5-21p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Wyenne Winecoff Duncan, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of April, 2021.

ROBERT WILLIAM DUNCAN, JR.

253 Airport Road

P.O. Box 57

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

may5-21p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Hurshel Charlie Teague, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of April, 2021.

DOROTHY JONES TEAGUE

104 Baker Teague Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

may5-21p

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

21 SP 14

IN RE: SCOTT MICHAEL STOLP, Foreclosure of that Deed of Trust dated October 30, 2018 and recorded in Book 612 at Page 741, Alexander County Registry, as modified from time to time, Under foreclosure by: Jimmy R. Summerlin, Jr., Substitute Trustee.

Pursuant to the order of the Clerk of Court of Alexander County and under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in that certain Deed of Trust securing an unconditional guarantee of repayment evidenced by a promissory note in the original principal amount of $275,000.00, made and delivered by Scott Michael Stolp, dated October 30, 2018, executed October 30, 2018, and recorded in Book 612 at Page 741, Alexander County Registry (the “Deed of Trust”); and because of default in the payment of the indebtedness secured thereby and failure to carry out and perform the stipulations and agreements contained therein, and pursuant to demand of the owner and holder of the indebtedness secured by the Deed of Trust, the undersigned Substitute Trustee (the “Trustee”) will expose for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the door of the Alexander County Courthouse, 29 W. Main Ave., Taylorsville, North Carolina, at 3:00 p.m. on April 23, 2021, the following property that is located in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

EXHIBIT A

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

Being all of lot 96 of Crest View Subdivision as same is shown on map thereof recorded in Map Book 6 at Page 34 (a revision of Map Book 6 at Page 33) of the Alexander County Public Registry.

Parcel #: 3786-67-4030

Property more commonly known as 203 Rosemont Dr., Stony Point, North Carolina 28

Property Description: 203 Rosemont Drive, Stony Point, North Carolina, PIN 64353-64354-64355

Improvements: Residential Property

Present Record Owner: Scott Michael Stolp

Trustee accepts and adopts all of the powers granted the Trustee by Article 2A of Chapter 45 of the North Carolina General Statutes (“Gen. Stat.”), including but not limited to Gen. Stat. §§ 45-21.8, 21.9, 21.9a, 21.21, and 21.23.

The Property is offered for sale, transfer, and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS and subject to the first lienholder’s deed of trust. Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the indebtedness secured by the Deed of Trust, security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor their attorneys, representatives, employees, or agents make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, health, environmental, or safety condition relating to the Property, and any liability or responsibility arising out of, or in any way relating to, any such condition is expressly disclaimed.

If the highest bidder is anyone other than the holder of the secured indebtedness, in conjunction with tender of a deed by the Trustee such high bidder must pay, in addition to the bid price, the fees or taxes imposed by Gen. Stat. §§ 7A-308(a)(1) and 105-228.30, any deferred taxes, any back taxes as authorized by Gen. Stat. § 161-31, and any other tax or fee based upon, or accruing due to, the sale of the Property, the value or sale price thereof, or the transfer of title thereto.

The Trustee reserves the right to require of the successful bidder at such sale a deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount bid in the form of certified funds (as provided in the Deed of Trust or by law), or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater. The sale is subject to unpaid taxes, special assessments, restrictions and easements of record, and prior liens, if any. The sale will be held open for upset bids pursuant to Gen. Stat. § 45-21.27. Thereafter, all remaining amounts are immediately due and owing and time is of the essence.

Pursuant to Gen. Stat. §45-21.29, the Clerk of Superior Court of the county in which the Property is sold may issue an order for possession of the Property in favor of the purchaser and against anyone occupying or possessing the Property.

If the Trustee is unable to convey title to the Property for any reason including without limitation, bankruptcy of the property owner or reinstatement of the secured indebtedness, the high bidder’s sole remedy is the return of the deposit. If the sale’s validity is challenged by anyone, the Trustee, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and to return the deposit as the high bidder’s sole remedy against the Trustee and the holder of the secured indebtedness.

Any announcement made at the sale supersedes these sale terms to the extent allowed by law.

Except as provided herein, this is an effort to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if this Notice is received by someone who is under the protection of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court or who has received a discharge as a result of a bankruptcy proceeding, this Notice is given to comply with statutory notice requirements and for informational purposes and is not intended to attempt to collect, assess, or recover all or any portion of the debt from such person personally.

This the 26th day of March, 2021.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE:

Jimmy R. Summerlin, Jr.

N.C. State Bar No. 31819

YOUNG, MORPHIS, BACH & TAYLOR, LLP

North Park Building

858 2nd Street NE, Suite 200

P.O. Drawer 2429

Hickory, NC 28603

Telephone: 828-322-4663

Facsimile: 828-324-2431

apr21-21c

ADMINISTRATOR CTA NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator CTA of the estate of Jackie Coleman Murphy, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of March, 2021.

JIL L. YORK

208 S. Green St.

Morganton, NC 28655

The Law Offices of John W. Alexander

208 S Green St.

Morganton, NC 28655

administrator

apr28-21c

CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators of the estate of Linda Scott Miller, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of April, 2021.

MELANIE TOOTHMAN CURTIS

623 Marshall Street

Mt. Airy, NC 27030

CARLA BETH TOOTHMAN

558 Telephone Exchange Rd.

Hickory, NC 28601

administrator

apr28-21p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Frances Haynes Campbell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of April, 2021.

HAYNES D. CAMPBELL

906 Medlin Dr.

Cary, NC 27511

executor

apr28-21p

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of KAREN ARNDT MCCLURE, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, the undersigned do hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned at 185 Kimel Park Drive, Suite 200, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27103, on or before July 8, 2021 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms, and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This seventh day of April 2021.

Megan M. McClure & Tamra Arndt

Co-Executors of the Estate of

KAREN ARNDT MCCLURE

Robert D. Hinshaw, Esq.

185 Kimel Park Drive, Suite 200

Winston-Salem, NC 27103

executor

apr28-21c

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of David Earl Clarke, Sr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of April 5, 2021.

MATTHEW CLARKE

2103 N. Thomas Ave.

Newton, NC 28658

executor

apr28-21p

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Joel C. Harbinson and Michael Millsaps, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Co-Executors of the Estate of John Mark Harbinson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 6th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 7th day of April, 2021.

Joel C. Harbinson and Michael Millsaps

c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

70 East Main Ave.

P.O. Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681

(828)632-4264

executor

apr28-21c

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Gladys Ruth Daniels Lackey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of April, 2021.

DEWANA LACKEY HOWELL

622 Willie McLeod Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

apr28-21p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of James William Doris, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 31st day of March, 2021.

ALAN WOODWARD

6297 Pine Ridge Ct.

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

apr28-21p

CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators of the estate of Jennis McArthur Mitchell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of March, 2021.

TANYA MITCHELL SMITH

84 Adams Lane

Hiddenite, NC 28636

ELLEN J. DURMIRE

361 Patterson Road

Hiddenite, NC 28636

administrator

apr28-21p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Vicki Gates Stathes, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of March, 2021.

STACY WOLK

120 Ashley Lane

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

apr21-21p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Blenda Millsaps Beaver, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of March, 2021.

HAROLD EVAN BEAVER

357 Hopewell Church Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

executor

apr21-21p

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Jettie Lee Millsaps, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of March, 2021.

EDWARD A. MILLSAPS, JR.

611 Berea Church Quincy Road

Hiddenite, NC 28636

CHARLES E. MILLSAPS

731 Berea Church Quincy Road

Hiddenite, NC 28636

executor

apr21-21c

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Judith Ann Abbondandolo, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 24th day of March, 2021.

CLEMENT PETER ABBONDANDOLO

5396 N. Hickory Tree Way

Boise, ID 83713

JARED E. STONE

Attorney

1835 Davie Avenue

Ste. 415

Statesville NC 28677

704.380.4893

executor

apr21-21c