OnStar helps deputies end car chase

The satellite service of OnStar helped end a car chase and allowed deputies to take a suspect into custody this morning.

On Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at approximately 6:15 AM, a call came into Alexander County Communications from Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a stolen vehicle that had been tracked to Alexander County by OnStar. Alexander County Sheriff’s Office deputies located the vehicle on All Healing Springs Road in the Ellendale Community of Alexander County.

The vehicle failed to stop, which resulted in a vehicle chase on All Healing Springs Road, Three Forks Church Road, Gil Childers Road, and Robinette Road. The chase lasted approximately 3.5 miles. OnStar staff disabled the vehicle on Robinette Road, which ended the chase. Minimal damage was done to two of the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Vehicles by the suspect. The driver of the vehicle was identified as John Paul Bryant, W/M, age 40 of Granite Falls, NC. Bryant resisted officers but was placed under arrest by Alexander County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

John Paul Bryant, W/M, age 40 of Granite Falls, was charged with two counts of Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Government Official, three counts of Misdemeanor Resisting Arrest, one count of Felony Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, and one count of Felony Flee/Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle. Additionally, Bryant was charged with Felony Larceny of a Motor Vehicle and Felony Break/Enter a Motor Vehicle from Caldwell County.

Bryant is being held under a $180,000 secured bond with a first appearance date of Monday, April 26, 2021, in Alexander County District Court.

Bryant was previously released from the Alexander County Detention Center on April 15, 2021, on multiple pending charges after posting a $26,500 secured bond.

Current charges filed against Bryant in Caldwell County include: Driving While License Revoked, Ficticious Info To Officer, Misdemeanor Probation Violation, and Misdemeanor Larceny.