TIMBER WANTED – Pine or hardwood, 10 acres or more. Select or clear cut. Shaver Wood Products, Inc. Call 704-278-9291 or email: [email protected]

TIMBER WANTED — Now buying timber, large & small tracts, all timber considered, hardwood or pine. Also, will clean land & lots with timber or without. TEAGUE LOGGING & LUMBER, 828-612-4205.

SEEKING quiet rental for writer; private, rural, or remote location to finish book. Have two sweet dogs. References available. Call 828-200-9958.