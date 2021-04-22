Irene Oliver Church, 84, of Taylorsville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Carolina Caring Hospice.

She was born Sunday, August 16, 1936, in Alexander County, to the late Tillman Oliver and Luna Fox Oliver. She will be known for her love of her family and was always ready to give words of wisdom to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was the very definition of the Proverbs woman.

In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her beloved husband and soulmate of 60 years, Homer Franklin Church, and brother, Ned Wilson Oliver.

Irene leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Keith Franklin Church and wife Becky, and Larry Church and wife Penny; a daughter, Joan Church Brown and husband Jeff, all of Taylorsville; a sister, Marie Oliver Elder of Statesville; six grandchildren, Carrie Angela Church and fiancé Spencer, Sheree Elizabeth Beach and seven fur babies, Jennifer Dawn Beach, Aleshia Church Shivers and husband Matthew, Ashley Nicole Sweet and husband TJ, and Brittney Church Massa and husband Patrick; 13 great-grandchildren, Kaslyn, Ishmeal, Jacob, Cameron, Victoria, Carrie, Isaac, Lilly, Jordan, Hunter, Caleb, Gunner, and Sadie; and two great-great-grandchildren, Avery and Aiden.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Monday, April 26, 2021 in the Three Forks Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Jimmy Parker will officiate. There will be no formal visitation.

Pallbearers include Spencer Howell, TJ Sweet, Patrick Massa, and Nicholas Parsons.

All CDC guidelines will be observed.

Memorials may be given to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the family of Irene Oliver Church.