Virginia Mae Millsaps, 68, of Taylorsville, stepped into her Heavenly home on Friday morning, April 23, 2021.

Virginia was born on April 23, 1953, in Iredell County, to the late Lester and Cecil Hubbard Bentley. Virginia was a member of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church where she served as President of the Women on Mission group. She enjoyed flowers, sewing, crocheting, and packing shoeboxes for Samaritan’s Purse. During her working career, Virginia work as an accountant.

In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her daughter, Melissa Mae Millsaps; sister, Glenda Lowe; and brother, Steve Bentley.

Those left to share and cherish the memories of Virginia include her husband of 48 years, David Millsaps; brother, Harold Bentley (Gaye); sister, Treva Bentley Cody; nephews, Randy Bentley, Rodney Bentley (Cindy), and Scott Shoemaker; nieces, Sandy McKinnley, Stephanie Ballard, Sonya Bentley, Tracie Shoemaker, and Seth and Lacey Branch; and a number of great-nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Mrs. Millsaps will be held at Alexander Funeral Service on Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with her service being held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. Mrs. Millsaps will lie in-state 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Mt. Hebron Cemetery. Rev. Steve Parks and Rev. Eddie Yount will officiate. Mrs. Millsaps’ nephews will serve as her pallbearers.

The Millsaps Family requests that donations be made to Samaritan’s Purse in the care of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all funeral services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

