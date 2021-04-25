Barbara Jean Hale Stout, 71, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday evening, April 25, 2021, at her home after a period of declining health.

Barbara was born on Sunday, March 26, 1950, in Tazewell County, Virginia, to the late Herman and Gertrude Street Hale.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mrs. Stout include her husband of 55 years, John Lewis Stout of the home; sons, Rodney Stout of Russell, Virginia, John David Stout of Beckley, West Virginia, and Bradley Stout of Bethlehem; and two sisters, Norma Campbell and Darlis Fields.

No services are planned at this time.

The family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Alexander County, 51 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Carolina Oncology Specialists @ 2406 Century Pl SE, Hickory, NC 28602.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all funeral services.

