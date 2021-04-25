Randy Steven Hunt, 68, of Taylorsville, passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

He was born Thursday, January 22, 1953, in Catawba County, to the late Jack Willard Hunt and Marie Clontz Hunt. Jack was a construction worker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Jackie Fowler, Kay Davis, and Patsy Bailey.

Jack is survived by a son, Jack Steven Hunt and wife Sara of Conover; a sister, Una Hunt of Hickory; two grandchildren, Abby and Jack Hunt Jr.; and eight nieces and nephews.

There will be no formal service at this time.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Randy Hunt Family.